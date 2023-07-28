Easther May Moser of Kimberling City, MO passed away on July 23, 2023.
She was born on May 16, 1930.
There will be a celebration of life on Tuesday, August 1, in the Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Easther will be laid to rest at a later date in Brown Cemetery, Cedarcreek.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
