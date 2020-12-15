A memorial service for Maverne (Zell) Anders, 79, of Hollister, Mo., will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 22, 2020, at the Chapel at Woodland Hills Family Church. Maverne will be buried in Wreford Cemetery in Junction City, Kan.
She died Dec. 6, 2020. She was born June 24, 1941, to Leroy and Marguerite (Bently) Zell in Shelbyville, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Timothy Anders; four brothers Arvel Zell, Marvin Zell, Gerald, and Wayne; and one sister, Mary Jeffries.
She is survived by daughter Denise (Gary) Witt of Hollister, Mo.; and one sister, June Franciose of Mass.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
