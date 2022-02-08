Visitation for LaGreta Lynn White, 66, of Branson, Mo., will be Feb. 9, 2022, 10-11 a.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
Service will follow at 11a.m. with Pastor Jerry Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Nickerson Cemetery Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died on Jan. 31, 2022.
LaGreta was born Sept. 3, 1955, in DeKalb, Ill., the daughter of Charles and Clara (Anderson) Schram.
She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Lorri Schram.
She is survived by her mother, Clara (Schram) Edgoose, husband, Roy White, three children, Tessa (Joe) Smith, Tara (Tracy) Sanders and Joe (Susan) White, brother, Todd (Chris) Schram, sister, Lois( Marty) Rodey.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo
