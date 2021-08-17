The family will hold a private memorial at a later date for Vincent Ellsworth Kurtz. He died on Aug. 3, 2021 at the age of 95.
Vincent was born April 12, 1926, in Duluth, Minn., to Henry and Ellen Kurtz.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Edith, his parents Henry and Ellen Kurtz, and his sister, Barbara Miller.
He is survived by his children, Mary (Mike) Sanders of Branson, Mo., Jennifer (Jim) Single of Hollister, Mo., Alex (Jayne) Kurtz of O’Fallon, Mo., Rachel (Matt) Beatty of Springfield, Mo., and Gretchen (Brad) Crow of Berryton, Kan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
