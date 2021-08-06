Services for Guy “Bud” Morrow, 74, were Aug. 5, 2021, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died o July 31, 2021.Bud was born on July 13, 1947 in Fort Smith, Ark., to Paul & Signa Morrow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul & Signa Morrow and two brothers Max Morrow and Paul Morrow.
He is survived by his five children, Sherri Morrow, Shannon Morrow, Leann Myers, Heather Morrow and Josef (Michelle) Marheine.
