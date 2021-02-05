ACelebration of Life for Kevin Francis Fraley, 54, will be held Feb. 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at The Victor Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Branson, Mo.
He died Jan. 29, 2021 in Grapevine, Texas.
He was born Feb. 16, 1966, to John Fraley and Lorraine Dulz in Springfield, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Fraley and Lorraine Dulz.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Fraley; daughter Elizabeth Fraley; son Luke P. Fraley; and sister-in-law Lyndsey Gross.
