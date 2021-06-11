A celebration of life will be held at a later time for Richard “Rocky” Allen McMahan 39, of Merriam Woods, Mo. He died on May 30, 2021. Richard was born on Jan. 29, 1982., in Springfield, Mo., the son of Charlotte (Perrella) Cordova.
He is preceded in death by his nephew, Damien Grant, grandmother, Bonnie Perrella, two uncles, Terry and Tony Perrella and aunt Kitty Bilyeu.
He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Cordova of Merriam Woods, Mo., his children, Jace Pierce of Kansas City, Mo., Joshua Sulzer of St. Louis, Mo., and Justice Webb of Parsons, Kan., and sisters, Jennifer McMahan of Miller, Mo., Christina Rogers of Exeter, Mo., and Alicia Grant of Merriam Woods, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
