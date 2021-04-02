All are invited to both the Visitation and the Memorial service for, Jo Ann (James) Dopp, age 82, of Kimberling City, Mo. The Visitation will be held, April 6, 2021, 6-8p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, Mo. The Memorial service will be April 7, 2021 at 2p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building at 9113 E, State Highway 76, Branson West, Mo., With Bishop Dallen Gettling officiating.
She died on March 31, 2021. Jo Ann was born on Dec. 25, 1938, in Pine Grove, Mo., The daughter of Dica Mae Hoskins and Garland John James.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dica and Garland, her sister Ellen “Lee” James and brother Garland James Jr, as well as her son Roger Dopp.
She is survived by her husband Vernon Dopp, Sister Verna Ackerson of Lampe, Mo., And brother Jim James in Ariz., Children Randy(Teresa) Dopp of Lisbon, Ill., And Daughter, Kim (Dan) Starkey, of Bakersfield, Calif.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral
Home Kimberling City, Mo.
