Sharon Lavon (Siman) Barnes, 79, of Springfield, MO passed away December 1, 2022, at her home.
Sharon was born on September 15, 1943, in Springfield MO, the daughter of Jack and Helen (Bolin) Siman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Barnes; three sisters Jacqueline McMurray, Dorothy Siman, and Marilyn Siman; and her children’s father, Kenneth Ice.
Sharon is survived by her three children Kevin (Lisa) Ice of Republic, MO, Tamara (Paul) Tucker of Nixa, MO, and Kenton Ice of Springfield, MO; six grandchildren Melissa (Jerry) Thurman, Michelle Campbell, Paul Tucker Jr., Matthew Tucker, LeeAnna (Everett) Howell, and Dalton (Krista) Ice; six great-grandchildren Hailey Ice, Haiden Coble, Cierra Gideon, Zackary Campbell, Jeremy Tucker, and Rachlyn Tucker; LeeAnna and Dalton’s mother, Regenia Estes, and Kenton’s ex-wife, Carmen; and many other nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, located at Harvest Ministries, 3114 E. Sunset, Springfield, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
