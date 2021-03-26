Private burial will be held at a later date in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo., Daniel V. Langiano, 74, of Forsyth, Mo.
He died on March 22, 2021. Daniel was born Nov. 9, 1946 in St. Louis, Mo., He was the son of Anthony and Wanda Langiano. He was preceded in death by his father and one half-brother Kenneth L. Langiano.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Langiano of Forsyth, Mo., Sons Douglas Langiano of Merriam Woods, Mo., And Steven Langiano of Branson, Mo., Step-mother Debbie Langiano of Forsyth, Mo., One half-sister Jamie Langiano of Forsyth, Mo.
Services and cremation were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.