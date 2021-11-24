No formal services are planned at this time for Roxanna Jo Strausser, 53, of Ridgedale, Mo.
She died on Nov. 19, 2021. Roxanna was born on Sept. 18, 1968, in Troy, Michigan, the daughter of James Strausser and Pamela (Duckworth) Francis.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Strausser.
She is survived by her son, Sam Maurer of Reed Springs, Mo., her mother, Pamela (Rolland) Francis, sisters, Becky Boedefeld and Corrie Strausser both of Ridgedale, Mo., and brother Troy Strausser of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
