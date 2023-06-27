Betty Levina Willey Davis was born March 25, 1930 in Havelock, Iowa. She was the second child of Laura and Lev Willey. She was homeschooled early on by her mother who was a teacher, so she was ahead of her grade. She grew up on the family farm with 4 siblings, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Her mother drove her and her older brother, Ralph to Springdale, Arkansas where her mother purchased 18 acres of land for $3.00 per acre, some of which remains with the Willey family today.
She entered high school at age 11. When she went to enroll, the teacher did not believe she was old enough, to which Betty replied “you can call my mother, Mrs. Willey and she will verify that I am indeed ready to enter high school.” Which they did and she did. She graduated at age 16. She then began right to work. At age 18 she married H.J. Roper. She soon got on the back of his motorcycle, put a leather helmet over her red hair, and they drove off to California. They lived in El Cajon for many years. She worked as an office manager for a finance company.
Betty later married James Davis, Sr. They retired and traveled the United States with their 5th wheel, enjoying many adventures along the way. On one trip in the 70’s they discovered the little town of Kimberling City, Missouri. They both fell in love with its charm and decided to look for a house to settle down. They found it near TableRock lake. Betty & Jim continued their travels. And Betty quickly immersed herself in a social life involving the Baptist church, quilting, card games, entertaining and a little thing called a library. She had a lifelong love for learning and for reading and she became the visionary for the Kimberling Area Library.
In 2005 her husband Jim passed away. Later Betty began dating Ernie Brummel and they had a serious relationship for several years until his passing.
Betty volunteered with the library in total for 30 years, not retiring until age 90, declaring she was then ready to rest a little.
For all of her many travels and volunteer work she was never too busy for her family which she loved dearly. She is survived by her sister Doris Hargrove of Columbia Tennessee, stepson James Davis, Jr. and wife Linda of Kimberling City, nieces Christine Bean of the home, Terry, Vonda and Honey Hargrove of Columbia, Tennessee, Brenda Blackburn and husband Randy also of Columbia, Laura Brinza and husband David of Springdale, nephews Lev Willey III and wife Tonda of Springdale, and Mark Willey and wife Marilyn also of Springdale and granddaughter Jenifer Wertepny and husband Joe of El Cajon, California. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews and 2 great grandchildren.
She is pre deceased by her parents, her brothers (and sisters in law) Ralph (Dorothy), Lev Jr. (Janis) and Robert Willey and one great nephew Storm St. Clair.
Betty was a lover of nature in all its forms - and butterflies were her favorite. And she was of course, a lover of books. Most important of all, Betty was very strong in her Christian faith. I think her advice to us would be to appreciate the beauty of nature God has provided, have faith, and always make time to read a good book.
The family would like to thank Ozark Nursing & Care Center for their care of Betty in her last weeks on earth. She peacefully passed from this life June 24, 2023 at age 93.
At Betty’s request there will be no funeral. However there will be a table set up at Kimberling Area Library on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 11 am until noon with photos of Betty and a guest book for persons who would like to come by.
