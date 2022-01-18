A private celebration of life for Patty Lynn (Van Hooser) Hayes, 60, Waynesville, Mo., will be held at a later date.
She died on Jan.13, 2022.Patty was born on Dec. 6, 1961,in Springfield, Mo., to Lawrence E. “Jim” Van Hooser and Ellen “Sue” Van Hooser.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence E. “Jim” Van Hooser; mother, Ellen “Sue” Van Hooser; and a sister, Candy Sue (Van Hooser) Glore.
She is survived by her husband, Brent Hayes, daughter, Ashly Newlon and her wife Nickii, sister, Sandy (Randy) McCafferty, two brothers, Jim Van Hooser and Adam (Sheena) Van Hooser.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
