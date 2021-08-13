Celebration of Life Service for Shyrl Eileen (Harrison) Daniel 87, of Berryville, Ark. ,will be 2p.m. Aug. 14, 2021., at Merrill United Methodist Church in Merrill, Iowa. Reverend Lisa Millen will officiate. Burial will follow in Stanton Township Cemetery, rural Plymouth County, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 1p.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
She died on Aug. 3, 2021.Shyrl was born on July 4, 1934., in her family’s home in Banner Township, rural Lawton, Iowa. Her parents were Everett and Leona “Onie” (Ford) Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Gladys Daniel, brothers, Donald, Morris, and Dale Harrison, sister, Carol Green, and grandson, Phillip Fensterman.
Survivors include a daughter, Rev. Cherie Daniel, sonRodney Daniel, daughter, Audrey (Lee) Schultz, sister-in-law, Delores Harrison of Sioux Center, Iowa.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
