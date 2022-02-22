A celebration of life for Erin Dawn (Mathews) Ledford 56, of Branson, Mo., will be held on March 1, 2022 at 5p.m.in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
She died on Feb. 15, 2022.
Erin was born on April 10, 1965 in Miami Beach, Fla., to John “Butch” Mathews and Gayle (Staake) Mathews.
She is survived by her parents, her husband Wra Ledford, sons, Mathew Mathews and Justin Michael Mathews, one daughter and three step-grandchildren.
