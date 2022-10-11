Loren DeGroot, 87, of Nixa, MO passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 from his home.
Loren E. DeGroot was born on May 30, 1935 in Grand Rapids, MI, the son of Edward & Edna Mae (Dykhuizen) DeGroot.
He served in the United States Navy beginning in 1953 in ROTC, commissioning as an officer and proudly serving until his honorable discharge as a Lieutenant J.G. in 1967.
Loren had an extensive career in the aerospace industry. He was humble about his accomplishments which included creating the global positioning system, being aboard the Polar Flight in 1965, working on the space shuttle and traveling across the world working on various aeronautical and aerospace projects.
He married Joyce Swifink on June 15, 1956 at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Grand Rapids, MI.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Benjamin DeGroot.
He is survived by his wife Joyce DeGroot; his children Lori and Butch Stuckert of Green Bay, WI, Cheryl and Doug Gabriel of Branson, MO, Christine and Dan Nuckolls of Nixa, MO and Steve and Cheryl DeGroot of San Tan Valley, AZ; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Burial with military honors will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
In Loren’s honor, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 901 E. St. Louis St. Suite 702, Springfield, MO 65806 or at alz.org.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory Branson.
