Gloria Jean Grantham ,76, of Branson, Mo., died on April 15, 2022. Gloria as born on Oct. 5, 1945 in Macon, Ga., to Oscar Rollo Parks and Irma Louise (Dent) Parks.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Helen Delores Defoe and Sara Lynn Miles.
She is survived by her two sons, James (Bonnie) Grantham, and Matthew (Mari) Grantham, sister, Brenda Sue Weed.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.