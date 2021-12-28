There will be a memorial service for Jimmy Leon Brown Jr., 52, of Branson, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 27, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 400 S Sunshine, Branson, Mo., officiated by Pastor Jeremy Thomas.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died on Dec. 18, 2021., Jimmy was born on Oct. 14, 1969, in Memphis, Tenn., the son of Jimmy Brown Sr. and Judy (Brennan) Brown.
He is preceded in death by his father and uncle, Jackie Roark.
He is survived by his wifeJanet Brown of Branson, Mo., daughter, Kayla Christine Brown of Branson, Mo., sons, Jacob Lyle Brown and Joshua Leon Brown, mother, Judy Christine Brown of Branson, Mo., brother, Larry (Tina) Crow of Forsyth, Mo., sister, Angel Smith of Texas.
