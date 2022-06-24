A celebration of life for McKenna Carmen Camargo, 25, of Branson, Mo., will commence at 2 p.m. June 26, 2022, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, Kan., With Pastor Catherine Neelly Burton officiating.
She died on June 20, 2022.
McKenna was born on Nov. 13, 1996.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sherry Camargo (Amundson), her paternal grandparents, Carmen and Carmen Camargo, and her maternal grandfather, Jerry Amundson.
She is survived by her father, Daniel Camargo, maternal grandmother, Bev Amundson, sisters Lena (Sean) Camargo, Erica (Paul) Kohlman, Danielle (Jamie) Van Hook and Brenna Doyebi, brother, Russell Satterfield.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
