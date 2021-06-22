Memorial services for Randal “Freddie” Ferguson, 86, of Branson, Mo., are planned for July 18, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Branson. A celebration of life gathering will be held afterwards at the Club House located at Pointe Royale in Branson.
He died on June 13, 2021. Randal was born on Oct. 15, 1934, in West Virginia.
He is survived by his sons, Randy and David and their families, grandchildren Damien, Daniel and Duane, along with their lovely wives and children; his sister Bradys; and wife Sonja Ferguson along with his stepdaughter Arielle, and his granddaughter “Leni.”
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
