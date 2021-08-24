A private memorial services for Robert Joseph “Bob” Jones, 74, of Omaha, Ark., will be held on Aug. 27, 2021, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Omaha, Ark. Burial will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.
He died on Aug. 8, 2021.Robert was born on Sept. 24, 1946, in Perry, Mo., the son of the late Ferman and Irene (Jones) Jones.
Survivors include one son, Ferman P. Jones, and two grandchildren, Shelby and Synphany Jones, all of Branson, Mo.
The Clark Funeral Home has conducted local arrangements in Neosho, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.