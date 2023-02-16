Bobby “Bob” Dean Martin, 66, of Cassville, MO passed away on Feb. 9, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Dean Martin; maternal grandparents, Frank and Eunice Spence; and paternal grandparents, Sherman and Zelma Martin.
Bob is survived by his mother, Mary Willett of Cassville, MO; daughter, Leslie Wilson and husband, Lyle of Ft. Smith, AR; son, Justin Martin of Branson, MO; granddaughters: Jozalyn Sewell of Corsicana, TX, Grace and Emma Garr of Fort Smith, AR, and Ally Martin of Ozark, MO; sisters, Sharon Hopkins and husband, Jim of Cassville, MO, and Susan Embach and husband, Chuck of Erin, TN; brothers, Barry Martin and wife, Linda, and Mark Martin and wife, Carrie, both of Jonesboro, AR.
Services are planned for later this spring. Memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to the Haven of the Ozarks Animal Sanctuary at www.havenoftheozarks.org/donate.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
