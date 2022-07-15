Richard “Dick” Allen Ripperger, 83, of Branson, passed on June 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Branson, MO on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with a mass following at 10 a.m. Another church service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church on Saturday, July 30 in Stuart, IA. There will be a 9 to 10 a.m. visitation with mass following at 10 a.m. Military/burial services will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Van Meter, Iowa on Monday, August 1 ,at 9:30 am. Memorial funds will be given to “Wellness for Warriors” at Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri and the Des Moines VA Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.
Dick was born on May 2, 1939 to Raymond Thomas and Reva Arlene (Shawler) Ripperger. He married Sherry Ann Waltz on November 4, 1961, then was drafted into the US Army in July 1962. After basic training in the states, he was assigned to Schloss Kaserne in Butzbach, Germany. Dick was honorably discharged in July 1964 as an E3 Sergeant.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry of 60 years; daughters: Jodie Skellenger of Ankeny, Rosemary Fortner (Jeff) of Elkart, IA; and son Gail Ripperger (Kathy) of Des Moines, IA; two granddaughters Brittany Skellenger of Castle Rock, CO, and Abby Ripperger of Des Moines, IA;. two step grandchildren: Kandie Keller (Josh) Hoisington, KS, and Robbie Fortner of Duluth, MN, and four step great grandchildren: Dane Rexwinkle, Aden Rexwinkle, Karter Keller, and Katelin Keller, all of Hoisington, KS.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
