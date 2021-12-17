Visitation for Lloydine Claybrook, 73, was held on Dec. 16, 2021, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
She died on Dec.13, 2021.
Lloydine was born on Feb. 4, 1948, in Harrison, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Gilbert and Martha Gregg Gilbert Klein.
She is survived by her children, Relina (Bob) Hagan, and Tom (Kim) Claybrook, her sister Mary-Lou Gilbert, and brother John (Pattie) Gilbert.
