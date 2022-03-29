Services for Mary Helen Roberts, 78, of Hollister, MO, will be March 30, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, MO. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on March 30, 2022 with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Berryville, AR.
Mary died on March 27, 2022. She was born on Aug.18, 1943 in Corpus Christi, TX, the daughter of Leandro and Minnie (Aquirre) Morin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, son-in-law, Glenn Thomas, brothers, Manuel, Lee, Joe and Johnny, and sisters, Lica and Estella.
She is survived by her daughters, Janice Thomas and Debbie Rundall, brother, Paul (Rosie) Morin, sisters, Margie (George) Lang, Rosie Navarro, sisters-in-law, Mary Morin and Yolanda Morin.
