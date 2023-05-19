William Thomas “Dub” Duston, 49, of Taney County, Missouri, passed away on May 17, 2023.
Dub was born on January 9 at Skaggs Hospital in Branson, MO.
He was preceeded in death by his father, Tommy Allison Duston; mother, Cydney Jane Duston; sisters Leslie and Mary Beth; paternal grandparents, William and Edith Duston; his uncle Ed Houston; aunt and uncle Bob and Donna Edwards; Marilyn Baldridge, as well as maternal grandparents.
Dub is survived by his wife Charlene “Charlie” Duston, daughters Shiloh and Raleigh Duston. On his father’s side he is survived by his Aunt Karen; on mother’s side, Aunts Sue, Nancy, and Patty, and numerous beloved cousins and extended family; his family of 32 years, the Youngs: Steve, Jackie, Jason, wife Mendy (children Devin and Emily), Justin, wife Jennifer, Adam, wife Nikki.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. and services for Dub will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at 11 a.m., both at The River Church in Forsyth, MO. Burial will be at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery, directly following.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.