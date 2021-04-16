The Life and Legacy of Deborah J Baldwin, 73 of Ridgedale, Mo., Will be on April 18, 2021 at 2pm at Life Christian Center in Branson, Mo., With fellowship following.
She died on April 13, 2021. Deborah was born on July 7, 1947 in Akron, Ohio., To Rev. Guy & Evelyn Lance.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert (Billy) Baldwin; her parents; two brothers Danny & Norman Lance; five sisters, Emma Lou Duncan, Irene Givens, Iris Jones, Marchie McDaniel, & Phyllis Rhoads.
She is survived by her, Sons Guy Hughes and fiancé Cindy Calhoun, And Frank (Dawn) Backus, all of Ridgedale, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
