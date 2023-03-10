James Herbert Mathis 63, of Rockaway Beach MO passed away on February 23, 2023.
He was born on September 23, 1959.
James is survived by his wife of Twenty-six years, Barbara Mathis; sister, Beverly, two children, Kevin Mathis and Ursula Mathis; daughter-in-law, Desarae Mathis; six grandchildren, Elijah, AJ, Karla, Marlee, Lillee and Millie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at The Sycamore Log Church 2402 Sycamore Church Rd, Branson, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
