A private memorial for family will be held at a later date for Billy Ray Fahr, 69, of Texarkana, AR.
Billy was born July 14, 1952 in Wynne, AR to Marvin and Opal Fahr. He passed from this earth on March 7, 2022.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Fred Fahr, Leslie Fahr and Larry Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vicki Fahr, of the home; one daughter Shannon Richardson of Jonesboro, AR; one son Cody Fahr and daughter in-law Rebecca Fahr of Broken Arrow, OK; brothers Rickey Fahr (Paulette) and Kenny Fahr (Dana); sisters Stella Bennett, Vickie Smith and Ann Fahr; granddaughter Caitlynn Richardson of Texas; grandson CJ Richardson of Jonesboro, AR; four great-grandchildren Avery, Brently, CMack, Teagan, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his loved dog, Brady, who was his constant companion.
The family asks memorials be made out to Alzheimer’s Tri-State Area in Texarkana, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.