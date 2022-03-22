Services for Tyler David Conner, 26, of Merriam Wood, Mo. will be March 24, 2022 at 2p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
Tyler died on March, 17, 2022. He was born on Nov. 30, 1995 in Madison, Wisc.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ancel Utah Conner, grandmother, Patricia Rowland, and uncles Robb Conner and Donald Pasold, Jr.
He is survived by his parents, Matt and Terri Conner of Merriam Woods, Mo., his brother, Ashton Conner of Merriam Woods, Mo., sisters, Amanda Burrows (Chris) of Noblesville, Ind., Nicole Conner of Fishers, Ind., and Naryssa Conner of Merriam Woods, Mo., paternal grandfather, Bob Rowland of Hollister, Mo., and maternal grandparents, Donald Pasold, Sr. and Jacqueline Pasold of Merriam Woods, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.