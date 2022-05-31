Mabel Loretta Zahrt was born July 11, 1932 in Wausau, WI. Mabel passed away very peacefully in her sleep in her home in Kimberling City, MO on May 23, 2022.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Zahrt, father and mother Martin and Emma Kapellen, her brothers – Martin Junior and Ralph, and one sister – Marion Heinz.
Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jacci and Rich Gamble and grandson, Justin Hart, sister/brother-in-laws: Dottie Kapellen, Jean Zahrt, Herbert Zahrt, Lillian Engebrecht, Marion Zahrt, and Ellie & Ed Martin; her sister, Dorothy Radtke.
Visitation and funeral services were held on May 31, at Helke Funeral Home. The funeral lwas ed by Pastor Richard Futrell from Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Burial followed the service at Restlawn Memorial Park.
