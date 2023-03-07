Robert Carl Jay passed away on March 3, 2023 in Springfield, MO.
Robert Carl Jay was born on August 22, 1941 in Jenkins, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Jay, his infant children, daughter Angela and son Clinton; and his teenaged grandson Justice, as well as his sister Goldie Williams and brothers Orville, Henry Jr, Terry Lynn and Jerry Jay.
Robert is survived by his wife Linda Jay of Reeds Spring, MO, his son Bryan Keith Jay and daughter in law Ladonna Jay of Clinton, MO, daughter Carol Barbee of Crane, MO and son Scott Jay and daughter in law Karen Jay of Blue Eye, MO, brother Donald Jay of Lamar, MO, brother Fred Jay of Neosho, MO, as well as five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Visitation for Robert will be Friday, March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.