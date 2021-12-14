Graveside services for Richard Robert Norvelle, 89, of Branson, Mo., will be held at 1:00 p.m. Dec. 20, 2021 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
He died on Dec. 9, 2021.
Richard was born on Nov. 17, 1932 in Hobart, Okla., the son of Duke and Hattie Jackson Norvelle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jacqueline Norvelle and a daughter, Karen.
He is survived by his daughter, Gail Hallman of Calif., Two step-sons, Michael Brickey of Madison, Ala., and Gary Brickey of Upland, Calif., and a sister, Barbara Russel of Wash.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.