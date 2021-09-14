Graveside services for Juanita (Lessner) Magdziarz, 94 of Kirbyville, Mo., will be held Sept. 15, 2021 at 1p.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died on Sept.11, 2021.She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard and brothers Richard and Clement.
She is survived by two sons, Richard (Sharon) of Branson,
Mo., and Stevan (Sharon) of Highland, Ind.
