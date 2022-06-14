A celebration of life for Dolores Christine Nielsen, 72, of Branson, Mo., will be June 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Country Ridge Club House, 2550 State Hwy 248, Branson, Mo.
She died on May 11, 2022.
Dolores was born Oct. 29, 1949 in Bloomington, Calif., to Andres & Amalia (Gutierez) Romo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons, Benny Nielsen, Anthony Nielsen and Robert Gulserian, one granddaughter, Breanna, and four brothers, Danny, Martin, Jimmy and Andy Romo.
She is survived by, her children, Alex Nielsen, and Erica Nielsen, her sister, Rebecca Romo, brother Mark Romo.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
