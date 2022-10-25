Charlene Kellett, 79, of Hollister, MO passed away on October 22, 2022 at her home in Hollister.
Charlene was born on October 18, 1943 the only daughter of Lloyd “Red” and Arena Cary Creekmore in Berryville, AR.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carl Kellett and son, Randy.
Charlene was survived by her two children: Rod Kellett and Arena Claudine Kellett, both of Hollister, MO. Three grandchildren Brooklyn Kellett, Lacey Kellett and Colton Kellett.
Funeral services for Charlene will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with Dr. Sam Kaunley officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Hollister.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home.
