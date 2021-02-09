No services are planned at this time for Valerie A Montoya, 82.
She died Jan. 31, 2021.
She was born Aug. 28, 1938, in Tucson, Ariz., the daughter of Robert and Alice Moreno (Asturias) Montoya.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her four children, Tony Montoya of East Los Angeles, Calif., Jacqueline Wilson of Marionville, Mo., Tamatha Dupree of East Los Angeles, Calif., and Mark Dupree of Springfield, Mo.; two sisters, Yvonne Rivera and Blanche Montoya; and a brother, Robert Montoya.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.