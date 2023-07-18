Russell Thomas Macklin of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on July 11, 2023.
He was born on November 12, 1975
Russell is survived by his father, Ronald Macklin; partner, Lisa McGhee; two sons, Kaiden Macklin and Brandon Hollars; and daughter, Daisy Lynn Savannah.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Ignite Church at Lakewood, Branson West, MO.
Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
