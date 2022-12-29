Linda Louise Majors, 77, of Hollister, MO passed away December 20, 2022.
Linda entered this life August 22, 1945, in Streator, IL, the daughter of Carl and Clara (Reed) Majors.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son Carl Majors; three great-granddaughters Karlee Majors, Kaeslyn Majors, and Paesyn Majors; and a sister Pat Ward.
Linda is survived by daughter Carla (David) Majors of Forsyth, MO; son David (Beth) Majors of Hollister, MO; grandchildren: Zacharee, David, Robert, Bradley, Allen, Linseyas, Juanita, TJ, and Ryan; well as many other grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A memorial service will be planned for a later time in Illinois.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
