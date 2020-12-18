A Celebration of Life service for Vicki Lynn (Lee) Wise, 65, will be on Dec.19 at 10 a.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church, Harrison, Ark., with Pastor Mike Moore officiating.
She died Nov. 27, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sharon Sutton-Kearn and Cynthia Carter-Lee; and brothers, Joseph Lee Jr and Robert Lee.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin Wise; daughters, Lisa (Rollins) Crawford and Mary Rollins; a stepson, James Wise.; sister, Michele (Lee) Dickey; and five brothers, Richard (Nenita), Nicholas, Antonio (Cecelia), Kevin (Laura) and Ernest Tracy Lee III., all of Florida.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
