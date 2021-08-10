A celebration of life for, Edward Ray D’Agosto, 72, of Branson, Mo., will be held at 1p.m., Aug. 28, 2021, at Cremations of the Ozarks, 115 Industrial Park Drive, Hollister, Mo., with Larry Acton officiating.
He died on July 26, 2021. Edward was born on Nov. 3, 1948, in Omaha, Neb., the son of Edward and Lois (Christensen) D’Agosto.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth D’Agosto.
He is survived by his wife, Diane D’Agosto, daughter, Deborah (Robert) Goolsby of Tulsa, Okla., son, Anthony D’Agosto of Sanford, North Carolina., brother, Kirk (Beth) Wieler of Fla., brother, Kevin (Denise) Wieler of Omaha, Neb., brother, Jay (Jennifer) Wieler of Omaha, Neb.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
