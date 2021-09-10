Services were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Burial was at Helphrey Cemetery in Taneyville, Mo.
Exie was born June 28, 1929, to Delbert and Gladys (Warren) Case in Garrison, Mo.
He died on Sept. 7, 2021.He is preceded in death by his wife Jessie, his parents Delbert and Gladys, sister Marjorie and brother-in-law Bert, and son-in-law, Roy.
He is survived by his daughter, Deb, four grandchildren, Tracy Sherrow, Mike and Tami Combs, Kerry Kellett and Katie and Darin Hodges.
