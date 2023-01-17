Robert Lynn Turner, 65, of Branson, MO passed away on January 11, 2023.
Robert entered this life on October 1, 1957, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Henry Turner and Shirley (Kaiman) Siddens.
His mother preceded him in death.
Robert is survived by his stepfather, Terrall Siddens of Camdenton, MO; two brothers Richard (Lori) Turner of Grafton, IL, and Bruce (Kathy) Turner of St. Charles, MO; uncle Kenny (Linda) Siddens of Camdenton, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No formal services will be held.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.