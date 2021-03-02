Visitation for Glenn E. Marquis, 80, of Merriam Woods Mo., (formerly of Bloomington, Ill.)., will be at East Lawn Funeral Home in Bloomington, Ill. from 1 to 2 p.m. on March 9, 2021.Masks are required. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Christiansen of St. John’s Lutheran Church will officiate.
He died Feb. 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, and one stepson Scott Harper.
He is survived by is wife, Ilene Harper; four children, Diana (Danny) Davis, Roanoke Ill., Debbie (Steve) Campbell, Highland, Ill., Ruth Ann (John) Sokol, Whitehouse, Texas, and John (Shelley) Marquis, Stanford, Ill.; one stepson, Brent (Necole) Harper, Chandler Ariz. and his Mother; and two brothers, Duane (Marilyn) Marquis, Towanda, Ill., and James Marquis, Normal, Ill.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
