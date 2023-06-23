Funeral services for Arnold (“Jerry”) Gerald Strunk Jr. of Merriam Woods will be held June 26, 2023 at Our Lady of the Ozarks Catholic Church in Forsyth. Rosary will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by visitation at 9:00 a.m. leading to the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., and concluding with full military honors. He will be interred at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, in Springfield, MO. Jerry fell ill from the effects of Agent Orange from his service in Vietnam. He passed away on June 16, 2023.
Jerry was born December 22, 1948 in Topeka, Kansas to Arnold and JoAnn (Laster) Strunk Sr. Jerry grew up in Topeka and graduated from Highland Park High School in Topeka. Jerry went on to join the service proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War, during which time he earned a Purple Heart for his sacrifice. Jerry worked in the Department of Corrections for the state of Kansas. Jerry had the intuition of a real life hero by saving two children from an accident where the vehicle was burning, and received the KCA Service Award. On another occasion, he personally protected a sitting judge from an attack in the courtroom. Jerry committed himself to serving his community in the Knights of Columbus in Forsyth, MO and was a valued member of the VFW in Topeka. When he was not occupied, Jerry enjoyed playing billiards in his leisure time as well as gardening. He took pleasure in having the first homegrown tomato of the summer.
Jerry was the proud husband to Pamela of the home and proud father to sons; Gerald (Rose) Strunk of Belleville, MI., Thomas Strunk (Pam) of Belleville, MI., Daughter; Wendi Rankin of Branson, MO, stepdaughter Crystal Harvey of Merriam Woods as well as a stepson Matthew Harvey of Casper, Wyoming. Also surviving Jerry are his grandchildren; Brodee Rankin, Thomas Strunk Jr., Skylar Akin, Jayden Akin, Brenden Akin, Timothy Hensley, Lewis Hensley, Felicity Strunk and Marlee Strunk; great grandchildren Alexander Hensley, Colton Strunk, and Hudson Corder. Brothers Thomas Strunk (Diane) Overland Park, Kansas, and Robert Newell (Vicky) Palm Springs, CA, and a sister Karen Bosch (Jim) Topeka, KS.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and JoAnn; and a brother Randall Strunk.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Kiwanis Club of the Ozarks in Branson. Please send contributions to 43 Coachlight Lane, Kimberling City, MO, 65686.
