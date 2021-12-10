Funeral services for Jerry Lee Fausett 86 of Branson, Mo., will be held at 2p.m. Dec. 11, 2021 at Victor Baptist Church in Branson. Mo., with Pastor Kenny Robinette officiating. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
He died Dec. 7, 2021. Jerry was born on Oct. 22, 1935 in Branson, Mo., the son of Roscoe & Ruth Stewart.
He is survived by his three
children, Linda Pangborn of Branson, Mo., and Lori Krehbiel and Larry Fausett both of Lamar, Mo.
Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
