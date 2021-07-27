Raymond J. “Corkie” Llanos was born on Oct. 21, 1950 in Honolulu, Hawaii., to Jerome Allen Llanos, I and Shirley (Nowland) Llanos.
He died on July 8, 2021 at the age of 62.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Shirley Llanos.
He is survived by his siblings, Jerome Llanos, II, Michael Llanos and Victoria McMichaels; his girlfriend Amber Alexander of Branson, Mo.
Cremation arrangements were by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.