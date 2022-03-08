Visitation for Ronnie L. Dickens, 73, of Branson West, Mo., will be March 12, 2022, 11 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Apostolic Church Reeds Spring, Mo. Service will follow at 12 noon with Sister Christy Elder officiating.
He died on March 5, 2022.
Ronnie was born on July 8, 1948.,in Reeds Spring, Mo., the son of Earl and Ruby (Breckenridge) Dickens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rosemary Dickens and sister-in-law, Betty Dickens.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Dickens of Branson West, Mo., four children, Sheila Chase, Reeds Spring, Mo., Rhonda (Jack) Gann of Galena, Mo., Eric Dickens of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Misty Dickens of Reeds Spring, Mo., brother, Aubrey Dickens of Crane, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
