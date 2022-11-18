Delores Jean Combs, 79, of Marionville, MO passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home.
Delores was born November 9, 1943, in Reeds Springs, MO, the daughter of Delbert and Cora (Poor) Barnes. On January 18, 1967, she married Thomas Lester Combs, in Branson, MO.
She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas, who passed on February 16, 2018; her parents, Delbert, and Cora; two very special grandparents Georgia and Noah Poor; son Michael Combs; daughter Michelle Palmer and brother Dale Barnes.
Delores is survived her two daughters Cynthia Combs, of Springfield, MO and Sonya Ayre, of Ozark, MO; four grandchildren Christopher Matlack (Maci Thorington) of Bolivar, MO, Danielle Kindig (Brandon Smith) of Springfield, MO, Allison Thompson (Dylon) of Springfield, MO and Anna Baker (Brett) of St. Louis, MO; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters Shirley Freeman (Donald) of Denham Springs, LA and Rosella Combs (Richard) of Branson, MO and a brother-in-law, Rick Palmer of Merriam Woods, MO.
A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Williams Funeral Home in Marionville, MO.
