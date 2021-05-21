Funeral services for Harold Leslie Skeen, Sr. 90, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 24, 2021 at the Beacon of Hope Church
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
With Laresa Depew officiating. Burial will follow at 1p.m. In Missouri Veterans Cemetery with full Military Honors.
He died on May 17, 2021. Harold was born on Jan. 12, 1931., In Moran, Kan., the son of Andrew Jackson and Mary Elsie Lee Skeen.
He is survived by his four children, Allen Ray (Tana) Skeen of Willard, Mo., Harold Leslie (Debbie) Skeen Jr., Larry Dean (Armandina) Skeen and Lesa Skeen all of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.